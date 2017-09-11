La La & Carmelo Anthony: Beyonce’s Giving Her Hope With Advice In Wake Of Cheating Rumors

La La Anthony still has feelings for Carmelo Anthony despite their split, and Beyonce totally gets that. Bey’s got plenty of lemonade to spill about dealing with an allegedly cheating husband!

Who better to comfort La La Anthony, 38, as she deals with allegations that husband Carmelo Anthony, 33, cheated on her than good friend Beyonce, 36? Beyonce wrote an entire visual album about husband JAY-Z, 47, allegedly cheating! Now, as her friend goes through a painful split from a man she still loves, Bey’s encouraging her not to give up hope. If she and Jay could work things out after such a public mess, then what’s stopping La La and Carmelo from finding love again?

“La La’s still hurt and angry, but little by little she’s letting go of the pain,” a source close to La La told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ultimately, she would love to get to a place of total healing. She’s getting a lot of hope from Beyonce that she and Carmelo could come out of this better than ever. Beyonce‘s one of her closest friends and living proof that a marriage can actually get stronger even after this kind of betrayal. Beyonce has been a huge source of support for her; they talk nearly every day.

“She’s not telling her what to do, but she’s given her a lot of hope that things can get better. If she chooses to, she can move past the anger and find a place of total forgiveness and trust. Beyonce has told her to take things very slowly and listen to her heart and no one else. There are a lot of people telling La La to give up on Carmelo, but Beyonce isn’t one of them. She believes it’s possible that they can come out of this stronger than ever.”

Beyonce’s such a good friend. After Lemonade, Beyonce and Jay mended their relationship completely, even having twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter this summer. Carmelo’s waiting for La La to forgive him for allegedly cheating. He’s already promised her that they’ll renew their vows if they get back together, according to a separate source who spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY. He’s been lavishing her with beautiful gifts, including jewelry and flowers, to prove that he’s committed to winning her back. Is it enough?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to La La’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Carmelo can make their marriage work? Let us know!