Don Williams: 5 Things To Know About The Country Star Who Died At 78

Just heartbreaking. Today, country music legend Don Williams passed away. Here’s everything you need to know about the hitmaker following his passing.

One thing is certain, 2017 has been one tragic year. On Sept. 8 alone the country music world bid farewell to both Troy Gentry and music legend Don Williams. The latter tragically died of a short illness at the age of 78, according to TMZ. Not familiar with him? Never fear, we’ve assembled all the most important information on country music’s “Gentle Giant.” Head here to look back at all the stars who died throughout 2017.

1) Don was a native Texan. He was born in Floydada and raised in Portland. Yes, there’s a Portland in Texas too! He graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1958 and began touring with the Pozo-Seco Singers, a local folk-pop group. They disbanded in 1971 and Don set out to pursue a solo career.

2) He absolutely churned out the hits. After signing his first solo recording contract, he began working furiously on new music. Throughout his career, 42 of his singles broke the Top Ten on the country music chart. His track “I Wouldn’t Want to Live If You Didn’t Love Me” crept all the way to Number 1 and it would not be the last time he experienced such success. His songs also garnered international acclaim, charting everywhere from New Zealand to Australia to Europe.

3) Don tried his hand at acting in a few Burt Reynolds, 81, films. He played a band member in W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and he had a small role in Smokey and the Bandit II in which he also performed some songs.

4) He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. That same year he decided to come out of retirement and start touring again.

5) Finally, in 2016 Don retired for a second time. “It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home,” he wrote in a statement to his fanbase. “I’m so thankful for my fans, my friends and my family for their everlasting love and support.”

