Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez: Why He Refuses To Be On Camera While Caring For Their Baby

Fans have probably noticed that Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez is nowhere to be see on the current season of ‘Teen Mom 2’! Now, our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details on why!

Since “Baby Lo” has come into Kailyn Lowry‘s, 25, life, she and the child’s father Chris Lopez have been riding a non-stop rollercoaster of emotions. One minute Chris is in his son’s life, the next minute he’s not! And sadly, we reported in August that a custody battle could be looming for these two! However we have learned that Chris is helping care for his child, so why aren’t fans seeing him in this season of Teen Mom 2? Well, according to our source, the last thing Chris wants is for his son to know him as a TV personality. Head here for more pics of Kailyn with her little ones!

“Chris continues to not want to be on the current season and he is avoiding the cameras around Kailyn and the baby for now, ” a source close to the pair shares with HollywoodLife.com. EXCLUSIVELY. “He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby.” Although we’re not seeing him, it’s a relief to hear it confirmed that he’s been there for Kailyn and his child.

Meanwhile, Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin, 24, has stepped up to help with parenting duties, at least for his son Lincoln, 3! They reunited to take the kids to the first day of school together on Aug. 28. “There are definitely no talks of us getting back together,” Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after their day together. “We just both wanted to be there for the boys’ first day of school and dentist appointment.” Sounds like Kailyn has lots of support, even if it’s not televised!

