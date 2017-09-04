‘L&HH: Hollywood’ — Ray J & Princess Love Visit A Fertility Shaman To Help Them Conceive

Move it or lose it! Friendships and relationships are put to the test on the epic Sept. 4 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ Princess Love and Ray J are trying creative new ways to conceive and so much more!

The tension between the ladies reaches a boiling point after Alexis Skyy takes to social media to air out her grievances about her rivals Moniece Slaughter and Masika Kalysha. At the beginning of the Sept. 4 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood titled “Squad Goals,” Alexis meets up with Zell Swag and Lyrica Anderson to spill all the tea about the heated drama. Everyone heard about the showdown between the girls and now things are out-of-control awkward. Alexis confesses that Moniece pulled up on her while she was leaving a restaurant and they fought. “She thought she was ganster,” Alexis says, opening up about the fallout of her public service announcement about her nemesis. Moneice claims the beef was “Masika’s,” but now that Alexis slammed her family, the claws are out.

It looks like Brooke Valentine has a new man in her life! The songstress decides to stop by Booby’s new apartment and the chemistry between them is off the charts. Brooke reveals that she’s jealous about his hookup with another woman last night, but he responds, “You’re trying to tell me what I can and can’t do, but what about you? What can and can’t you do?” He explains why that would be hypocritical, since she hasn’t officially ended things with Marcus Black. “Whatever you decide to do I got you,” Booby says, before playing a snippet of their steamy music collab. She says it’s “hot” and decides to invite him to Lyrica’s listening party as her “plus one.”

Teairra Mari and Nikki Mudarris, aka Miss Nikki Baby, meet up for the first time in a while and it feels like no time has passed. Nikki reveals that she’s super excited about growing her brand and launching her cosmetics line, but the tone quickly changes when Cisco gets brought up. Teairra reveals that she caught him cheating, bringing up how she saw red lipstick (the telltale sign) on his head and left him in the dust. Nikki asks if she’s still drinking to cope with her struggles and Teairra says occasionally, but it’s not a serious problem. Miss Nikki Baby wants to make sure that she’s got it “under control,” and all seems fine — for now. They talk about Teairra’s beef with Hazel-E as well, since they used to be best buds, but not anymore.

Lyrica’s listening party is supposed to be a momentous occasion to celebrate her new music, but with a divided guest list, things were bound to get wild. The bash started off without a hitch, since everybody was dancing and having a fabulous time. It gets really awkward when Lyrica sees Brooke with a new man, but when Mister Ray arrives, he stirs up even more drama, dissing Alexis like it’s going out of style. Masika’s not even at the event, yet the entire group was fighting over having to choose sides. Things go from zero to 100 when Lyrica speaks up and slams them for trying to control who she’s friends with, noting how she’s “nice to everybody.” Lyrica tells Moneice she doesn’t even like looking at her after she ruined her bash and kicks them out!

Luck is not in the cards tonight, since Nikki’s celebration also goes south. She’s excited about her latest business venture and feels like a boss. The ladies are dressed to impress and ready to party the night away, including Teairra, who also makes an appearance. Nikki’s psyched to see her at the soiree, but Teairra’s smile quickly turns upside down when Hazel walks in the room. She was going to avoid her at all costs, but Nikki wants them to bury the hatchet and talk things out since they used to be so close. Hazel says she promises to be cool and decides to greet her nemesis. Teairra is N-O-T feeling it and slams Hazel for throwing food at her last time. Hazel doesn’t apologize and taunts her futher, so Teairra lunges forward and they nearly come to blows!

On a lighter note, Ray J is working on fulfilling his promise to start a family with Princess Love. The lovebirds go to see a fertility shaman after finding out about his low sperm count, hoping to do whatever it takes to get a bundle of joy as soon as possible. They do several rituals together until it’s discovered that Ray has a “hesitation” to be a father. Princess totally agrees with this assessment, revealing how if he wanted to have a baby with her, he needs to be at home while she’s ovulating. Ray says he’s ready, so he later decides to go a step further and finds a friend’s baby to watch over, so he can show some initiative to Princess. He wants to learn the ropes and she’s “touched” by his ever-so-romantic gesture. Anything to get rid of that mental block!

As expected, the episode ends with a surprise visit — but not by a stork. Nikki meets up with Moneice to talk about the way things went down at her event, revealing how she’s worried about Teairra’s drinking habits. The ladies agree that it’s time to take matters into their own hands, so they tell Teairra to come to a surprise party, which is actually an intervention. When Teairra arrives, she already had doubts about a “party in the middle of the day,” so when Kristina introduces herself, she knew it was about to be a very serious meeting. “I’m here because your friends want me to have a conversation with you about your drinking,” the interventionist says. Hopefully, this works out for the best!

