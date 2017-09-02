Taylor Swift’s Next Single Released With ABC Fall Promo — First Listen To ‘Ready For It’

OMG! Taylor Swift’s second single from ‘Reputation’ is included in ABC’s fall TV preview and it’s the anthem you’ve been waiting for! Check it out!

We’ve been suspecting that Taylor Swift, 27, wasn’t going to wait long after releasing “Look What You Made Me Do” before dropping another song off of her forthcoming album and it looks like we guessed right! Tay Tay’s second track “Ready For It” accompanies ABC’s new clip teasing their loaded fall lineup and it is everything we hoped it would be! Unlike “LWYMMD,” her second single is a bit more energized and up-lifting. It’s definitely got one of those choruses that’s made for summer nights, so we’re hoping it’s available to buy very VERY soon! Check out pics of the songstress right here!

As sexy as this track is, the lyrics are somehow even hotter! Here’s some of the words: “I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / Island breeze and lights down low / no one has to know. In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.” Whoa! Our first question is: could this be about her new flame Joe Alwyn, 26! After all, this new anthem sounds completely swept up in romance!

At the moment, Taylor is attending attending her high school BFF Abigail Anderson‘s wedding on Martha’s Vineyard where she was glimpsed making jaws drop in an absolutely gorgeous maroon bridesmaid dress! Question: Will be they cutting a rug to “LWYMMD” at the reception?! Can we get video of that already?! Also, how soon is this incredible new song going to be available, Tay? Because, as you might have guessed, we are most definitely “Ready for It”!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this new track as much as us!? Let us know!