Robert Pattinson Vs Kristen Stewart: Who Rocks The Buzz Cut Best?

RPatz and KStew have the same ‘do! Exes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart both have buzz cuts now and we love it! But after the actor unveiled his freshly shaven head today, Sept. 2, we have to wonder — who pulls the buzz off best?

Robert Pattinson, 31, shocked us all when he debuted his brand new buzz cut while posing for pics at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival in France today, Sept. 2. However, he probably shocked his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, 27, more than anyone, as the two now share the exact same hairdo. Can you say awkward? Check out the pic of his sexy new look below and tell us whether or not you think he pulls it off better than KStew. Cause, honestly, we can’t decide!

Here’s the thing, KStew is one of those epic women who has taken an electric shaver to her head and managed to pull it off. However, we have always loved her long raven locks (think her Bella from Twilight look) too! And FKA Twigs‘, 29, (kinda) fiance looked absolutely adorable with his signature long and wild look. And though KStew has been rocking the buzz cut for a while now, this is not the first time Rob has shaved off his lovely man mane. So while both have sported multiple flattering hairstyles throughout the years, we can’t decide who is pulling off this buzz cut best! Click here to see pics of FKA Twigs and Rob.

It’s a battle of the exes right here and we just don’t know. Is Kristen’s rocker, indie chick look the most stylish and unique? Or does Rob’s freshly shaven head, which perfectly complements his stubbly strong jaw, reign supreme? Ugh, we can’t choose. It’s too hard. Give us a little while longer to think about it and also re-watch Twilight.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen and Rob’s buzz cuts? Honestly, who looks hotter with the haircut? Let us know below!