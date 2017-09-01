Ariel Winter Twerks In A Storage Unit & We’re Over Here Like ‘YASSS QUEEN’

Get it, girl! Ariel Winter is a total pro at dropping it like it’s hot, proving that yet again while twerking up a storm in a storage unit on Aug. 31. She slayed the game while rocking the tiniest daisy duke shorts ever!

Shake your money-maker! Ariel Winter, 19, always turns up the heat while taking to Instagram, sending hearts racing with her sexy style and sizzling dance moves on Aug. 31. The Modern Family actress was having a blast while hanging out with her girl friends, especially when showing off her twerking skills in a storage unit. Ariel’s distressed denim shorts were hanging on for dear life as she put on an eye-catching show for her followers. With the techno beat in the background, Ariel could have easily got the party started with her insane booty-popping skills! She knew haters would come out of the woodwork, so she clapped back before anyone could chime in with the caption: “People have a little humor…it’s supposed to be FUNNY.” See pics of Ariel’s hottest crop top looks, right here.

Ariel has been working out like crazy all summer, so we don’t blame her for wanting to show off some skin. The 19-year-old recently documented her rigorous workout including resistance training, revealing some behind-the-scene tricks on how she achieves that enviable physique and curvy derriere! She took to social media to share an epic video of her working out with her Los Angeles-based trainer Mack. “Working the 🍑 with @mackfit,” Ariel wrote, garnering thousands of views and likes in minutes! During another grueling fitness routine on Aug. 29, Ariel accidentally suffered a nip slip while being photographed in a sports bra, but she handled it like a total champ!

Meanwhile, Ariel and her hunky boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 29, are still going strong and they recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to Lake Tahoe. The Pacific Rim: Uprising star shared a heartwarming photo of them soaking up the sun as she flaunted her killer bikini bod on Aug. 29! Earlier this month, the two also celebrated their nine-month anniversary in style and he gushed over Ariel with the sweetest message ever. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier,” Levi wrote. It’s amazing to see how happy these lovebirds are together, especially since they support each other to the fullest.

