‘X Factor’ Winners Alex & Sierra Break Up After 6 Years Of Dating & Fans Are Heartbroken

OMG! This is the worst news ever. Alex & Sierra, the musical duo who won the U.S. ‘The X Factor’ in 2013, have broken up — both as a band AND as a couple. Is there no hope for love anymore?!

“Though we didn’t tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago,” Alex & Sierra wrote on their joint Twitter account on Sept. 1. “We’ve arrived at a point where it feels better to branch out rather than continue making music together. No band lasts forever. Our love for you will certainly last forever. We have a lot of love for each other and ALWAYS will, and we are the real people behind the screen you’re looking at, so keep that in mind before you say anything and please respect our privacy.” No band lasts forever? Maybe, but this one wasn’t supposed to! Ugh. We’re so upset over this split.

Interestingly, Alex Kinsey, 25, and Sierra Deaton, 26, who won the third and final seasons of U.S. X Factor in 2013, hinted at a split several months ago, when they asked their fans to pay more attention to their music than their relationship. But Friday afternoon is when they finally explained why they said such a thing earlier this year. “We may be artists, but it seems the next words are some of the hardest we’ve ever had to write. Many of you have been keeping up with us for years; you watched us go from two kids who met on the beach in Florida in 2009 to a couple who won a tv show and released albums and toured the country. We’ve had an awfully magical time with each other and with you. Unfortunately things change a lot in 8 years, and though we didn’t tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago,” their joint statement also said.

If you’ll recall, Alex & Sierra auditioned for The X Factor in New Orleans, Louisiana, while performing a sultry version of Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” for the judges. Simon Cowell ended up mentoring them and they eventually became the first and only group to win the American version of the show. Unsurprisingly, fans are heartbroken over their split. One Twitter user wrote, “Love you forever, thanks for everything,” while another added, “You two are the best, not because of Alex and Sierra but just because of the amazing people you are and the value that yall have and deserve.” That’s sweet, but not everyone is taking this so easily. One fan wrote, “ALEX & SIERRA ARE NO LONG ALEX & SIERRA, NOT MUSICALLY AND NOT ROMANTICALLY.😭😭😭 excuse me while I go cry a river.” (Same.)

