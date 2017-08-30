Lena Headey & Jerome Flynn ‘GOT’ Romance Rumor — Why They Are Now Kept Apart On Set

Okay, ‘GoT’ fans, can you name a scene that Cersei (Lena Headey) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) have shared? You can’t? Oh, that’s because they almost NEVER do. Rumor has it the actors had a very messy breakup!

All Game of Thrones fans know that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey, 43) gets along with pretty much nobody, especially now that her twin brother/lover/only person who can stand her, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 47) finally abandoned her for good at the end of the season seven finale on Aug. 27. But, unlike her evil alter ego, Lena herself is considered to be a super nice person — to most people. The GoT actress reportedly has a problem with one person on the cast roster, Jerome Flynn, 54, aka Bronn, which is why the two are almost never on set together.

Seriously, try and think of a scene that Cersei and Bronn have shared. You won’t be able to, because the two are usually kept apart. Reddit users have done a deep dive into this issue and found just one instance of them sharing the screen — a season three scene in which, Bronn confronts the Kingsguard in King’s Landing. Cersei leaves quickly afterward and doesn’t say a word to Bronn. Interesting. Bronn even bailed right before Cersei arrived at the climactic Dragonpit meeting in the recent finale, a summit you think he would have wanted to attend, seeing as he’s now Jaime’s right hand man and pretty involved in this whole White Walker mess as much as everyone else. We know, MIND. BLOWN. Click here to see the Game of Thrones cast in other TV shows and movies.

So what’s the reason behind the actors’ bad blood? The two allegedly dated very briefly back in 2002 and the break-up was messy. Well, not as bad as the Red Wedding, but still not pretty! In 2014, The Guardian published an article alleging that the former couple no longer speaks and can’t even be in the same room together. “Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time,” an anonymous “member of the crew” told the outlet. “It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.” Seems like things must have ended really badly if it is affecting their work 15 years later! Yikes.

