Wilf Scolding: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Rhaegar On ‘Game Of Thrones

Wilf Scolding is your Rhaegar Targaryen! The handsome actor made his big debut during the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale, and now everyone wants to know more about him. Well, HollywoodLife.com has you covered!

1. One fan guessed Wilf Scolding would be playing Rhaegar Targaryen months before the finale. In May 2017, Reddit user Twerk4Christ accurately predicted Wilf would be playing the Prince of Dragonstone after some intense investigating. The fan pointed out that Aisling Franciosi, 24, who plays Lyanna, started following Wilf on Twitter in Sept. 2016. The British hunk then followed her back and started following the official Game of Thrones Twitter account, as well as Liam Cunningham, 56, who plays Davos. Now that’s some incredible sleuthing!

2. Wilf had the best response to fans about playing Rhaegar. Up until the season 7 finale, the identity of the actor playing the beloved Rhaegar was kept a secret. Fans have been waiting for Rhaegar’s appearance on the show since Game of Thrones started in 2011, and fans fell in love with Wilf the moment he stepped on screen for Rhaegar and Lyanna’s intimate wedding scene. After Rhaegar debuted for the first time, Wilf took to Twitter to thank fans for all of their support and included the best hashtag about being Jon Snow’s dad!

Thankyou for all the lovely messages, you lot are Ace. Such a huge honour being part of a phenominal cast and show #GoTS7Finale #whosyadaddy — Wilf Scolding (@WilfScolding) August 28, 2017

3. Game of Thrones is his first American TV show. Wilf has appeared in a number of British television shows, including Borgia, Doctors, Six Wives with Lucy Worsley, and the British miniseries The Passing Bells. Game of Thrones is the undeniably the biggest show on TV, so Wilf made quite the American debut!

4. He’s about as hunky as actors get. There were high expectations for Rhaegar since he’s such a beloved book character, and the Game of Thrones casting team hit the jackpot in casting Wilf as Daenerys’s older brother. Couple his gorgeous features with the Targaryen blonde wig, and you’ve got a recipe for the perfect Rhaegar! Now we just need more flashbacks of him! If you need to swoon some more, be sure to check out our gallery of Wilf!

5. He got his start on another beloved TV show. Wilf first appeared on TV in an uncredited role on the adored UK series Skins in 2009.

