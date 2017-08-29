Beautiful Blonde Manhattan Mom Of 2 Young Children Leaps To Death From 4th Floor Of Home
So sad! A beautiful wife and mother of two jumped to her death from the roof of her home on Manhattan’s ritzy Upper East Side on Aug. 28. We’ve got the shocking details about Lindsay Jacoby’s tragic suicide.
How devastating. Even though from the outside it may look like someone has everything, that wasn’t the case for Manhattan mom Lindsay Jacoby. The 40-year-old was the mother to two beautiful children and had been married to her handsome and wealthy Frame.com CEO husband Seth since 2005. She even ran her own Wall Street recruiting company Jacoby Staffing, in New York. But for some reason none of that was enough to make her want to keep on living as she jumped from the fourth floor roof of her Upper East Side home on Aug. 28, tragically committing suicide. Her body was discovered in a private courtyard around 10:30am.
Public records show she and her husband paid $3.6million in 2014 for the home on 12 Henderson Place between East 86th and 87th Avenues. Photos show that the couple had a young daughter and son, so it’s unclear why she would leave behind her family in such a horrific way. Its not known yet whether or not she left a suicide note or reason as to why she shockingly decided to take her own life.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Lindsay went to work as a wealth management recruiter at Oppenheimer & Co. in 2016. “Lindsay was a wonderful colleague during her brief tenure at Oppenheimer, and she will be greatly missed,” Joan Khoury, chief marketing officer at Oppenheimer, told Bloomberg News. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to her family during this difficult time.” Lindsay had held a similar recruiting position at JP Morgan Chase & Co’s asset management unit from 2007-2015.
As shown during Logic‘s power performance at the VMAs on Aug. 27, no one is ever alone. There are suicide prevention services that are avilable to help anyone who might be contemplating ending it all. His anthem “1-800-273-8255” is an actual suicide hotline, and Kesha introduced the song by saying, “The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters, the truth is that none of us are alone. We all have a vulnerable side. No matter how dark is may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone.” If only Lindsay could have listened to this message before taking her life and robbing their children of a mother.
Our thoughts are with Lindsay’s family during this sad time.