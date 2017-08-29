Taylor Swift, Bella Thorne & More Of The Hottest A-List Stars Pose In The Bathtub

So fresh and so clean! Stars are enjoying a little rest and relaxation in the best way possible — by chilling in the bath. Taylor Swift, Bella Thorne and more are stripping down while posing in the tub, whether it’s filled with water or $10 million of jewels!

Who even showers anymore? Well, maybe some of us…but, several of the biggest stars will have you thinking otherwise since the hottest new trend is to take a photo while posing in the tub. Taylor Swift, 27, looked positively radiant while covered in nothing but glittering jewels for her epic new music video “Look What You Made Me Do.” A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her tub “contains multi million dollar pieces. Two chains alone were cost about $10 million. They took everything for this video.” Get it, girl! Taylor’s not the only one sending hearts racing with her sexy bathtub photos. Chanel West Coast, 28, and Chantel Jeffries, 23, also posted stunning, sudsy pics just this week! Click to see more pics of stars posing in bathtubs, right here.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Chanel posed in her birthday suit on Aug. 24, covered only by bubbles for her cover art photo shoot. She teased her brand new song featuring Safaree Samuels, 36, with the suiting caption: “Waiting on #NewBae to come home like.” It’s all about showing just the right amount of skin, while still leaving a little to the imagination. Chantel also brought the heat with her breathtaking tub photo, only showing the small of her back as well as her gorgeous braid with flowers pinned in. Fans went totally nuts over her ethereal new look, since it looked classy and high fashion. “Your new screensaver 🤷🏻‍♀️😁,” the model captioned the pic.

Bella Thorne, 19, soaked completely nude in a bathtub filled with dark blue water on July 1, posing seductively in the snap shared to her Instagram. The Famous In Love actress gave us serious mermaid vibes with her colorful makeup and beautiful red hair! Ariel Winter, 19, also stripped down while enjoying her bubble bath with candles lit all around her — best feeling ever. Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Joan Smalls, 29, even decided to go fully clothed for their tub photo, while enjoying their luxurious trip to Cannes, France. The list goes on and on!

