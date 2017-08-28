Taylor Swift ‘Excited’ To Show Off New BF Joe Alwyn At Best Friend’s Wedding

Aww! Taylor Swift is super ‘excited’ to attend her best friend’s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 2, and it’s mainly because she wants to bring Joe Alwyn as her date and show him off to her friends.

“Taylor [Swift] is hoping Joe [Alwyn] will be able to get away from the set later this week to attend her friend’s wedding. She is so excited for many of her friends to meet Joe. Taylor and Joe are getting along great and she can’t wait to show off her new boyfriend to her best friends. However, Joe has been busy filming in England and will likely be unable to attend,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see pics from Taylor Swift’s new music video!

As we previously told you, Taylor’s best friend, Abigail Anderson, will be getting married on Sept. 2, and Taylor has been invited — heck, she may even serve as a bridesmaid. Taylor and Abigail have been BFFs since they were teenagers, and have gone through just about everything together, including high school breakups and attending the Grammy Awards together, so we’re not surprised to learn Taylor’s attending Abigail’s nuptials. We just hope Joe can manage to take a break from filming his new movie, Mary Queen of Scots, so he can attend the wedding with Tay-Tay. Wouldn’t that be so sweet?

Not only would Taylor have the chance to celebrate her BFF’s big day with her boyfriend, but she and Joe could also celebrate the massive success of her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The video for the song , which dropped at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, recently broke streaming records. In less than 24 hours, the video racked up more nearly 37 million views at press time, making it the most-viewed music video in that timeframe so far this year. The lyric video also broke some records after its release on Aug. 24. It’s definitely a good time to be Taylor Swift!

