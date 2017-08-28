Remy Ma Reignited Her Feud With Nicki Minaj At The VMAs, But You May Have Missed It

Well, Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj’s feud is still very much alive… according to Remy, at least. You may have missed her obvious diss because she called out Nicki right before MTV quickly cut to a commercial!

Don’t expect a Remy Ma, 37, and Nicki Minaj, 34, reconciliation anytime soon! Remy reignited their 10-year-long feud last night during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and her diss wasn’t subtle. The rapper took the mic with pre-show host, Terrence Jenkins, 35, to tease the night’s upcoming acts before a short commercial break. After Terrence J teased a performance by 30 Seconds To Mars, Remy said, “The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are back in 2 minutes.” Nothing wrong with that, right? With a few seconds left before the commercial break, Remy paused before she said, “Nicki, what’s good?” Oh, she went there. And, Nicki has yet to respond. [Watch, below!]

Remy didn’t stutter one bit when she threw shade at her longtime nemesis, which had some fans thinking that she planned the moment ahead of time. She slightly smirked after the diss, while Terrence J threw some playful punches into the camera as he walked away. Although Remy only had the mic for about 15 seconds, she still managed to hash up their feud. And, some fans weren’t too happy. Since Nicki wasn’t scheduled to hit the stage until the very end of the show, some Twitter users pointed out that Remy’s diss wasn’t necessary, whatsoever. But, there were dedicated Remy fans who remained loyal to the “ShETHER” crooner. [See tweets, below!]

As you may know, Nicki and Remy haven’t been the best of friends throughout the years. Well, they haven’t been friends at all. Believe it or not, their feud actually stretches back to 2007. Nicki dropped her mixtape in 07′, titled, “Dirty Money”, where she targeted a female rapper, where she called said rapper a “b–ch,” along with a slew of other subtle slams. Remy eventually responded and it became a bit of a back and forth. However, when Nicki’s career flourished and Remy was hit with incarceration in 07′, things seemed to have died down. But, while Remy was away, she had a lot of time to think of some new rhymes for her enemy upon her release.

Fast forward to 2017, when Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane, 37, on Feb, 25, titled, “Make Love”. She didn’t name any names, but when Nicki spit, “Everybody know you jealous, b–ch it’s so clear / Tell them bum ass b–ches to play their role,” fans thought it was about Remy. So, Remy dropped a scathing track not long after, titled, “shETHER”. The track contained wild allegations, where she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. The cover art even included a broken and bloody barbie with a pink wig; obviously a shot at Nicki. Just days later, Remy released ANOTHER diss track, on March 2. Nicki then fired back with some disses on her track with Drake, 30, “No Frauds” and you guys can see the pattern that went on.

How is @RealRemyMa this DUMB. @NICKIMINAJ is closing the show and you got a commercial break ma. ☠️☠️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tQ46SFpQjh — Superfruit Smoovie (@Damnathaneal) August 28, 2017

After that, fans went wild with their thoughts on Twitter.

Did Remy Ma really just say "Nicki what's good"? she gotta keep bringing Nicki up to stay relevant I swear #VMAs pic.twitter.com/mtwUGoPCuN — DESI FROM DA BLOCK (@DesiiDear) August 28, 2017

Remy Ma Really flew all way to LA just to use Nicki line…back stage, where nobody even heard her. pic.twitter.com/FVa8o9z3pQ — B.ZAYN (@brandonaf_) August 28, 2017

Remy Ma makes EVERYTHING about Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/eNZbGf0SnW — 🦉v🦉 (@StunnaTella) August 28, 2017

