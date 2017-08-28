‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Masika Disses Miss Nikki Baby By Claiming She Slept With A Married Man

The claws are out! Nothing is off-limits on the heated Aug. 28 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ Masika disses Miss Nikki Baby by claiming that she slept with a married athlete and Teairra catches Cisco cheating!

Ray J is dedicating his heart and mind to his craft, now even spending multiple nights in the recording studio. The rapper reveals that he’s ready to make a big comeback on the music scene, since his last big hit was “Sexy Can I.” He knows it was a long time ago, so he meets up with Bridget Kelly for a fresh new sound on the Aug. 28 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood titled “Shady Ladies.” The two share some ideas and start creating jams, before he also gets the help of A1, who has a style and swag of his own. Ray is practically “married” to the recording studio, but his wife Princess is READY for some alone time — especially since she’s ovulating! Princess wants nothing more than to have a child, but Ray wasn’t willing to kick A1 out for the sake of having a little X-rated fun — much to her annoyance!

Moniece Slaughter and Masika Kalysha meet up to film their podcast “The Clapback Recap” at Black Hollywood Live and tonight’s segment is all about spilling the piping hot tea! Masika wastes no time shading her nemesis Hazel-E, slamming her for supposedly “buying” Instagram followers. The ladies segue into dissing Nikki Mudarris, aka Miss Nikki Baby, making fun of her for always wearing skin-tight latex dresses by saying she looks like a “human-sized condom.” Masika goes a step by further, claiming that she hung out with Nikki this summer, since the married basketball player she was allegedly dating was friends with her friends. Moneice says that’s a “no no!”

After Solo Lucci‘s baby mama popped up on Alexis Skyy at her modeling shoot, she’s still livid at her former flame — but some time has passed and he called her with a heartfelt apology. She has zero regrets about popping up on him during his radio interview at 93.5, since she needed to give him a piece of her mind. Solo goes in for the hug, but is quickly denied since she’s not about to become friends that easy. “I tried to get control of the situation, but she was going to do whatever,” Solo says about his baby mama Sarah. “I met up with her last night and let us know what we had been in the past.” Alexis is mad since she didn’t want to be the reason to break their family up, but he claims that’s definitely not the case. He apologizes for calling her a “pass around” girl and she accepts, but says a relationship is totally out of the question.

Even though Cisco and Teairra Mari’s romance was blossoming in New York, things have been a total disaster since they came back to Los Angeles. Teairra ends up meeting with Amber Diamond who also is trying to pursue her man, after finding out that she’s getting played! “My question for you is: are you trying to be with him?” Teairra asks. Amber thinks “he’s wonderful” and claims he’ll never make her look stupid — so this means if Teairra decides to stick around, she’ll have some serious competition. And that’s exactly what happens later, when she decides to bombard Cisco at home and finds red lipstick on him and we all know what that means! Cisco admits to both of them that he wants to pursue a relationship with Teairra, but he only got with Amber since she was “fun.” It looks like he’ll be sleeping alone tonight.

Later, the ladies arrive to Marcus Black‘s highly anticipated gig, since he’ll be taking the stage to perform. It’s a pretty awkward group, since Alexis arrives with Lyrica Anderson and Moneice arrives with Nia Riley. Alexis has MAJOR beef with Masika, who is very close with Moneice and Nia — so she decides to dip out early. Brooke Valentine also can’t help but show love to her ex, even though she found out he had a side chick last week. She dances the whole time while he’s flaunting his rapping skills. Lyrica spots Brooke who appears to feel pretty darned embarrassed for showing up, but maybe she still has feelings for Marcus? Lyrica’s listening party will take place on the next episode, and it’s obvious there is going to be a major showdown.

Near the end, Ray J admits to his wife that there’s a reason he’s trying to hold off having sex. The rapper confesses that his sperm count is low, since Princess previously broke down in tears wondering why he was denying her. Even though he’s not excited to reveal his secret, Princess is overjoyed to know that it’s not because of her and she’s willing to work with him! It’s not all rainbows and butterflies, since the tension reaches a boiling point with the other ladies. Moneice meets up with Masika and Nia to talk about Alexis’ new video on social media, where she SLAMS them for hating on her all the time!

