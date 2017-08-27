Rhaegar Targaryen & Lyanna Stark’s Love Story Is Revealed In Epic ‘GoT’ Finale

It’s about time! Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark graced us with their presence in one epic scene during the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale. Is anyone else begging for more Rhaegar and Lyanna?

Bran flashed back to the moment Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark got married during the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. “He didn’t kidnap my aunt or rape her,” Bran said about Rhaegar. “He loved her. And she loved him.” Rhaegar and Lyanna have been mentioned several times over the course of the past 7 seasons. Until season 7, there was a lot of speculation regarding their relationship. The story most people believed, thanks to Robert Baratheon, was that Rhaegar had kidnapped and raped Lyanna.

Gilly learned earlier in season 7 that Rhaegar, who was married to Elia Martell initially, was granted an annulment and married another woman in a secret ceremony in Dorne. That other woman was Lyanna. Rhaegar and Lyanna fell in love and ran away together. They risked everything to be together. Even though they’re no longer alive, their love is represented in Jon Snow.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Lyanna Stark. She made her first appearances in season 6. The final episode of season 6 featured a key Lyanna flashback. Her older brother, Ned, raced to the Tower of Joy in Dorne and found Lyanna dying. She had just given birth to her and Rhaegar’s son, Aegon, also known as Jon Snow. Lyanna made Ned promise he’d protect her son, and he did just that. But now the truth is finally out! Jon Snow is not a bastard! He’s actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne! Hear our discussion about all things Game of Thrones by listening to our HollywoodLife podcast!

