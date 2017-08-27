Is Olivia Munn Dating Jamie Foxx? See The Red Carpet Pic Sparking Romance Rumors

Wait! Are Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx dating?! The attractive duo were looking awfully cozy on the red carpet of the Mayweather/McGregor fight! Here’s what we know!

When Conor McGregor, 29, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, met in the ring on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, all of Hollywood showed up! However, a few famous faces were raising eyebrows for their decided friendly behavior when the cameras starting flashing on the red carpet! Olivia Munn, 37, and Jamie Foxx, 49, goofed around together before the big fight, which immediately had fans wondering if these two are getting romantic! After all, they make a REALLY cute couple! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

Looking sensational in dazzling multicolored Balmain mini dress, Olivia playfully punched Jamie’s chin and the press on hand ate it up! For another photo, the Ray star comfortably wrapped his arm around Olivia! These two look pretty darn thrilled to be posing together! However, despite their natural chemistry an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that they arrived separated and although they are friends, there’s “nothing to it.” Apparently Olivia was posing alone on the carpet and coaxed Jamie to join her for some photo-friendly fun!

And it turns out Jamie was attending the Money Fight with a crew of guy friends who waited as he got flirty with Olivia! Die-hard fans know Jamie has been linked with yet another gorgeous actress for ages: Katie Holmes, 38! But this rumored couple are truly masters at maintaining a low profile! And when they are spotted together it is rare and photos are even more scarce! Could it because of the murky way her marriage to Tom Cruise, 55, ended?! Considering these adorable photos, we’re betting Olivia wouldn’t be so constrained with her love life! Take a chance, Jamie!

