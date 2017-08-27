MTV 2017 VMA Worst Dressed — Farrah Abraham & More Rock Wild & Weird Styles

While tons of celebs hit up the 2017 MTV VMAs in their red-carpet best, some stars rocked looks we just could NOT get behind. See who landed on our worst-dressed list & VOTE for which outfit made you cringe most!

The fashion at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27 was beyond fierce, but sadly, not everyone hit the mark when it came to their style choices. From unflattering ensembles to way-over-the-top outfits, certain celebrities — like Farrah Abraham, 26, Sophie Beem, 18, and Rory Kramer, left us scratching our heads. But of course not everyone can be a fashion maven, and you gotta love the celebs who aren’t afraid to take risks, right? Let us know below who YOU think rocked the wildest look at this year’s show. Click here to see pics of the VMAs’ hottest guys.

Our jaws pretty much dropped when Sophie stepped onto the carpet — and NOT in a good way. Sporting vertical rainbow stripes that looked more like pajama bottoms and a bra than anything else, the singer definitely made a statement. But although Sophie’s look wasn’t one of our favorites, she definitely rocked it with confidence. Not only that, but her body looked insane! Next time we’d love to see her in something a bit more classic and chic though.

Farrah wore something just as shocking as she showed up on the red carpet sporting out-of-this-world gold metallic thigh-high boots and an ensemble that looked straight out of a Star Trek movie. She also had on white leggings and a white structured top. The icing on the cake was the glitter around her eyes though, we love how she really went for the whole futuristic thing! But while Farrah may have tried a little TOO hard, her daughter Sophia, 8, looked adorable in a coordinating look.

While we’re all for a monochromatic moment, Rory didn’t quite pull the trend off for Sunday’s show. The videographer’s suit also didn’t seem to fit quite right — which is never a good look. And those clothing wrinkles? Not exactly red-carpet ready either. To see even more wacky looks, click through our above gallery!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by some of the stars on our worst-dressed list this year?