Raven Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Nick & Vanessa’s Breakup: Happy She Didn’t Get Final Rose

Raven Gates is getting the last laugh now that Nick and Vanessa have split. She was extremely upset when he dumped her and proposed to Vanessa on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, but now she feels she dodged a bullet.

“Raven [Gates] feels vindicated by the news that Nick [Viall] and Vanessa [Grimaldi] are no longer together. She felt from the moment their proposal happened that Nick was making the wrong decision by choosing Vanessa over her. She is relieved too that it wasn’t her that received the final rose. Even though Vanessa may have been the better fit for Nick, she knows he would have probably — inevitably — broken her heart too,” a source close to Raven tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see pics of Nick and Vanessa!

News of Nick and Vanessa’s split emerged earlier today, Aug. 25, more than five months after viewers watched their proposal on The Bachelor finale. And it was during that finale that Nick dumped Raven, leaving her heartbroken and devastated. But her sadness didn’t last for very long, as she’s now searching for love on the current season of Bachelor In Paradise. We’re not sure if she’ll end up engaged at the end of this season, but at least we know one thing for sure — she feels she dodged a bullet when Nick broke up with her in late 2016.

Following the announcement of their split on Aug. 25, Nick and Vanessa released the following statement to E! News: “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Nick would have broken Raven’s heart too? Tell us how you feel below.