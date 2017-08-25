Fifth Harmony dropped a smoldering new music video for the track ‘He Like That’ on the same day their new album was released, and we can’t get enough of their hot grinding and twerking. And the shirtless guys? Yowza! Watch it here.

Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke, 24, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, look sexier than ever in the new video for “He Like That,” from their new album Fifth Harmony on Aug. 25. The girls absolutely killed it with some amazing choreographed dance moves in a sweaty underground night club, and each girl got her own sexy dude to grind on! Can you say sexy? Watch the visual above! Click here for pics of 5H.

The band teased the video on Twitter Aug. 23, alerting fans that it would be coming on album release day. “#HeLikeThat love, love, love… 💋 coming soon,” they wrote. Though the ladies only posted a super short clip, 15 seconds was all we needed to tell it would be one of their hottest videos yet! And guess what? We were right!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “He Like That:”

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I’m like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I’m like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it

He got that dope boy cash, but he get it 9 to 5ing

He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnightning

I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it

