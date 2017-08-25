Justin Bieber vibes, anyone? Chris Brown dropped the video for his song ‘Pills & Automobiles’ today, Aug. 25, and the water park theme is all very ‘Beauty And A Beat,’ if you ask us. Watch and see for yourself!

“Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the flyest of them all?” Chris Brown, 28, sings on “Pills and Automobiles,” and whether you believe that line is about him or not, you have to admit that the video for the song is pretty entertaining. Watch the new visual above!

Yo Gotti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black also feature in the which has Chris and a parade of stunning dancers getting, you know, wet at a water park. Let’s just say there’s twerking involved.

It’s a great concept and all, but we can’t forget that Justin Bieber, 23, owns the water park idea. Okay? He owns it. “Beauty And A Beat” is one of the most iconic collaborations of all time, and we’ll never forget how Nicki Minaj, 34, and a baby Bieber threw the only pool party that will ever matter.

Anyway, check out more of the lyrics to “Pills and Automobiles:”

I just wanna show you off, I don’t wanna do you wrong

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the flyest of them all?

I get money when I want, I can f*ck her if I want

Baby you can take it off, I’m that n***a with the sauce (aye, yeah)

Whole lot of Saint Laurent, can’t remember what it cost (aye, yeah)

F*ck I’m feelin’ like a boss, f*ck on it and lick it off (aye, yeah)

You know we can run it up, tell me what you really want

I know I can break you off, come here lemme break you off

We’ll leave you with this:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ new video? Tell us if you think it beats Justin’s!