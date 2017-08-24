Mavis Wanczyk is rich beyond her wildest dreams after being the sole ticket holder of the winning Powerball numbers on Aug. 23. She’s revealing exactly how she chose the digits that led to her $758 million windfall.

We all dream of being that one lucky person who wins a massive lottery, and it actually came true for a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman. Mavis Wanczyk was the sole ticket holder for the $758 million Powerball drawing with the winning numbers of 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, plus the Powerball number, 4. She said at an Aug. 24 news conference that she stopped by a Pride Station & Store in Chicopee and bought two quick pick tickets, but used a separate ticket to select the victorious digits. She said that some of the numbers she chose were family birthdays while 4 is her lucky number. Darn straight it is! That numeral helped make her one of the richest women in America!

Mavis has worked in patient care for 32 years at Mercy Hospital in Chicopee, MA and she’s already quit her job now that she’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars. “I’ve called and told them I won’t be coming back,” she said with a laugh at her news conference. She said that she always hoped to retire early and with her windfall it made her wish happen sooner than she thought.“I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream finally came true,” she said. See pics of the Powerball lottery.

The mother of two was leaving the hospital alongside a colleague on Aug. 23 when she realized she had the winning ticket. “Oh my god, I have that, I have that,” she told a firefighter friend who looked down and realized she was right, telling her “You just won.” Mavis was in such shock that she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to drive so her pal “followed me to make sure I made it safely home.”

Naturally Mavis is feeling pretty shook at winning a $758 million fortune, revealing “I’m scared, but I’ll be OK,” after being presented with the symbolic giant check. “I just want to be me and just be alone and figure out what I want to do.” As for what she plans to do this evening to celebrate her win, she said she’s going home to “hide in my bed.”

