Dallas McCarver’s Death: Friend Desperately Tried To Save Him With CPR — Listen To 911 Call

As the world mourns the death of Dallas McCarver, the chilling 911 call reveals how his friend tried to save the bodybuilder’s life. Though he used CPR, his panicked friend said Dallas wouldn’t ‘come back.’

It’s heartbreaking to listen to the 911 call made by Dallas McCarver‘s friend, because the sadness, fear and desperation is clearly heard in this unnamed friend’s voice. The friend said on the call, obtained by TMZ, that he had tried CPR to save the 26-year-old bodybuilder’s life. “My friend’s passed out … I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t get him back. … he’s passed out on the ground and I’ve tried to resuscitate him but he won’t come back,” the friend said. “Every time I do mouth to mouth, it’s like there’s something in his throat.

Dallas was reportedly discovered unconscious inside his Florida home shortly after midnight on Aug. 22. The friend who found him reportedly said Dallas had been taking insulin, according to TMZ, suggesting that Dallas may have collapsed due to a medical condition related to the medicine. Sadly, his friend’s efforts were in vain. The man known as “Big Country” was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, 28, confirmed to TMZ that there were no signs of foul play.

“All we can do it be strong for him and pray like he would like,” she tweeted after his death, mourning the loss of her beloved. She said that the last words to him were “I love you. Good-bye.” How devastating. Dana also penned a loving tribute to him on Instagram, calling Dallas one of the “most genuine people” she ever had the pleasure of knowing. “He would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!!”

The bodybuilding world mourned the loss of the amazing young talent, and a GoFundMe was organized by Dana, according to PEOPLE, to raise money for the Dallas McCarver Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for underprivileged children. “We are coming together to provide food, clothing, toiletries, books, and school supplies to those children who otherwise would go without. There are families struggling simply to make ends meet all over this country, and it’s our goal in Dallas’ honor to make sure that those children and families receive the support they desperately need!” The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $15,000 in less than 24-hours, proving that many were touched by this big man’s big heart.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Dallas McCarver’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss.