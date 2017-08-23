Tony Romo & Wife Candice Crawford Welcome Baby #3 — Find Out Their New Son’s Name

Tony Romo & Candice Crawford’s brood of boys just expanded! The former pro footballer is now the proud dad of 3 sons, and we could not be more excited for him & his newly expanded fam! Get all the adorable details here.

Tony Romo, 37, is a dad again! The athlete and his wife, Candice Crawford, 30, welcomed their third child into the world on Aug. 23 and the proud papa immediately took to Instagram to share the blessed news. Next to a picture of the newborn, he wrote “Welcomed our third boy Jones McCoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Scroll over to see his big brother Rivers excitement about this new baby.” In addition to two photos of the brand new arrival, his three-year-old brother was seen in a video doing a “Yes” dance, jumping up and down for joy about his new little brother.

We can only imagine how excited the happy couple must be after adding another child to their family. The precious newborn is Tony and Candice’s third son, making Hawkins, 5, and Rivers, big brothers. There’s no question Tony and Candice are going to have their hands full now that they have three little guys running around! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his wife announced in February that they were expecting again. “We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” Candice gushed on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket. A month later she reveled via Instagram that they were having another little boy. Romo Bro. #3 coming August 2017!! 💙👶🏼💙👶🏼💙👶🏼,” the blonde beauty captioned an adorable photo of Hawkins and Rivers laying side-by-side. Tony and Candice tied the knot back in May 2011 in Dallas, Texas, and soon after, the NFL star couldn’t help gushing about his beautiful wife.

“If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that’s important,” Tony told People magazine in 2012. “I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She’s a great mom and a great wife. It’s been fun just hanging out with her and my son. It’s been exciting.” When it comes to being a dad, the star added, “It strengthens your family values and your family and the love you have, which is already really strong. It’s been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored.” Aw! Congrats again, you two!

