Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner’s ‘GoT’ Impressions Of Ned Stark Will Make You LOL

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are too funny! The ‘Game of Thrones’ stars are teaming up for ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ and show off their incredible impressions of Ned Stark in this hilarious preview.

Maisie Williams, 20, and Sophie Turner, 21, who play Arya and Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, are hitting the road in Carpool Karaoke: The Series! Before they start singing, Maisie asks Sophie if she remembers when they used to say their sentences like their onscreen father, Sean Bean, 58, a.k.a Ned Stark. Maisie and Sophie start speaking like Ned, and they are spot on. They have his accent down to a tee! These two girls, who are BFFs in real life, can’t stop giggling. They get down to business with a song. Sophie decides to continue her Ned Stark impression while singing The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata.”

Then Sophie and Maisie segue to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” with their Ned Stark impressions. “Oh my god, Becky,” Sophie says in her best Ned voice. “Look at her butt.” Their karaoke session gets a little side-tracked when they start calling out to a “Becky” outside the car. Maisie and Sophie, a.k.a. Mophie, always have so much fun together! The full episode of Sophie and Maisie’s Carpool Karaoke episode premieres Aug. 22nd at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on Apple Music.

Sophie and Maisie are totally BFFs, but their onscreen alter egos are anything but at the moment. The Stark sisters reunited for the first time since season one early on in season 7, but things have gone steadily downhill for them. Arya threatened to kill Sansa during the Aug. 20 episode after discovering a letter that Sansa was forced to write to Robb that made it seem like she was totally Team Joffrey. Will these sisters ever reach Mophie levels of closeness? The Game of Thrones finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

