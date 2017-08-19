Sarah Hyland Looks Distraught Hours After Dominic Sherwood Breakup Announcement

The first pictures have emerged of Sarah Hyland since her sad breakup announcement and she looks like she’s in a world of pain. See how she’s handling her split from Dominic Sherwood.

Break ups really suck, there’s just no two ways around it. For actress Sarah Hyland, 25, it has to be really hard, as the Modern Family cutie had been with actor boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, 27, for two years and a half years, which is practically a lifetime in young Hollywood. The pair has gone their separate ways, as on Aug. 18 a source told People magazine that “They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends.” Ouch. She looked really down as she tried to work out her pain — literally — by hitting the gym in the first pics since the break up announcement. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Sarah had her hair pulled back atop her head, glasses on and a distraught expression on her face. She can always take solace in the fact that she looked great, in olive green leggings and a white Calvin Klein crop top. Still, there was no mistaking the pain in her eyes as she walked out of an LA fitness center.

Sarah at least saw a way find just a little bit of humor in her bummer of a situation, as late on that Friday night she tweeted “I think I deserve some Taco Bell today.” Dang straight you do! Nothing makes a break up just a little easier than some delicious fast food so go for it girl! Especially since she burned off a ton of calories earlier in the day with a workout. Click for more pics of Sarah, right here.

The couple had celebrated their second anniversary back in Feb. and Sarah used the occasion to share the sweetest message to her honey. “Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the couple on an LA hiking trail, adding “(I wrote a sappy thing for your birthday so… yeah).”

The former couple starred in 2014 film Vampire Academy and moved in together a year later. However, neither of them had shown each other any crazy Instagram love in several months. The last time Sarah posted about Dominic was a throwback pic of them kissing at Coachella in April and the same month he showed a pic of his sweetie in ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake and urged fans to watch. So maybe things had been a little distant for awhile now. She taped a two-episode guest appearance on his TV show Shadowhunters in late spring and Dom totally gushed over how terrific she was in a June interview. He kept it very professional though, saying “It was really lovely and she did an amazing job and I’m incredibly proud of her!”

Oh well, enjoy that Taco Bell Sarah!

