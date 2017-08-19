Jake Paul Hits 10 Million YouTube Subscribers & Fans Immediately Troll Him By Unfollowing

Don’t celebrate just yet, Jake Paul. The YouTube star reached 10 million subscribers on Aug. 18, only to have THOUSANDS unfollow his channel in a matter of minutes. Awkward!

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Jake Paul had every reason to celebrate on Aug. 18 after reaching 10 MILLION YouTube subscribers. That is until followers started randomly unfollowing him, bringing that number waaaaay down. The vlogger thanks his fans in a Twitter, sending out the memo that he crossed such a milestone in his young career. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. Minutes later the #JakePaulIsOverParty was trending on Twitter because so many people unsubscribed from his channel. Jake went from 10 million to 9,900,000 within a matter of seconds, meaning approximately 46,000 people said, “I’m out.”

Oh, and get this, there’s an actual online TRACKER of how many people are slamming his YouTube channel. CHECK IT OUT HERE — the number is decreasing by the second. But why is this happening? Apparently it’s just a way to troll Jake for his past reckless behaviors, including the time he terrorized his neighborhood with annoying pranks. Neighbors throughout West Hollywood were complaining about a lot of noise coming from his home. Not only that, but Jake actually set some furniture on fire and caused smoke to rise high above the trees. Many were seriously worried.

Making matters worse, the rising star actually DISSED his neighbors afterwards instead of apologizing. WTF. “This situation guys — so basically, as you saw in yesterday’s vlog, our neighbors hate us,” he said in a vlog. “As you know before, they’ve tried to send us like a legal letter to get us to stop filming the vlogs, which they cannot do. They say that we’re like these terrible people and we’re a menace to like the whole entire neighborhood. Blah, blah, blah. They are just absolutely absurd.” Look who’s calling the kettle black!

HollywoodLifers, are you one of the people who unfollowed Jake? We won’t tell.