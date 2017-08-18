Patti Stanger goes in on German tycoon Bastian Yotta and calls him out on his ‘bullsh*t’ on the Aug. 18 episode of ‘Million Dollar Matchmaker.’ Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Patti Stanger’s new client, Bastian Yotta, on Million Dollar Matchmaker is unlike anyone we’ve ever seen on the show before. She asks Bastian if he’s ever dated anyone and not nip-tucked them. He tells her no. “Well, there you go,” Patti says. “You’re trying to build a girl.” He gave his last girlfriend a boob job. “You are so trying to make women perfect. You’re not a plastic surgeon, but you’re willing to buy it for them,” Patti says to Bastian.

He claims that he’s “helping the girls” and believes he’s a “damn good guy.” Patti brings up something Bastian said in the past. “I can’t stand looking at your ass because it’s disgusting,” Patti repeats. Bastian admits he said that to a woman! OMG! “She changed it, and now if you look at her Instagram she’s so proud of her butt,” he says. Just, no.

Patti calls Bastian’s opinions “bullsh*t.” She continues, “My women don’t have problems,” she yells. “You do. That’s why you’re in the hot seat right now.” She tells Bastian that she’s not going to help him find any good women until he changes his ways. But she does say she has the “perfect” woman for him — an INFLATABLE DOLL! To make the situation even worse, Bastian starts criticizing the doll! Yes, really!

Million Dollar Matchmaker airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Patti? Are you glad she called this guy out? Let us know!