5 Ways To Give A Guy An Explosive Orgasm Without Even Touching His Penis

Let’s be real — while everyone WANTS to be a beast in the bedroom, not everyone is. But with these expert tips on how to give your guy an orgasm WITHOUT even touching his penis, you’ll have your man thinking you’re a sex maven!

Sex can be fun, but it can also become monotonous if you’re not being creative and coming up with new, fun techniques to try in the bedroom every now and then. Want to try something different? What if we told you that you could give your guy an orgasm without even touching his penis? Yes, it’s possible. And you don’t have to be a magician to achieve this! HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to several different sex experts, who shared some interesting secrets that’ll help you step up your game in the bedroom. Sex expert Sean Jameson at the Bad Girls Bible told us there are a few different ways to help your man climax without touching his penis.

1. “Some guys are incredibly sensitive (i.e. those who suffer badly from premature ejaculation), so [an orgasm] can happen from something as innocuous as a kiss or body contact…just think back to the first American Pie movie in Jim’s bedroom with the foreign exchange student,” Sean told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

2. There are also “‘erotic hypnosis’ files floating around the internet and reddit users claim they work to give you a hands free orgasm,” Sean added. SEE A VIDEO TUTORIAL HERE

3. Another example could work for both gay men and straight couples — if the man and woman are feeling adventurous. Sean explained, “gay men enjoy hands free orgasms during penetration when they are the receiving partner. Of course, bringing a guy into the bedroom is not going to be option for most [straight] couples ;) Thankfully there are 2 options you can try: pegging your man with a strap-on or using a prostate massager on him. They key with both is that you will be stimulating his prostate which can make many (but not all) men have a handsfree orgasm.”

4. “Technically a wet dream is hands free, so if you can ‘incept’ your man, then potentially that counts,” Sean added. In this case, just make sure you excite your partner enough during the daytime so that he dreams about your overnight.

Stephen Snyder, M.D., author of Love Worth Making: How to Have Ridiculously Great Sex in a Lasting Relationship, tells us, “Some men can climax with extremely little physical stimulation, if they’re very turned on. But often there’s some physical friction involved. Usually it’s his erect penis pressing against something — like the bed sheet, or some article of clothing. It’s the same with women who claim to be able to climax without direct physical stimulation. Usually there’s pressure on the clitoris from somewhere — like tight clothing, or one’s own crossed legs.” 5. Lastly, New York City sex therapistauthor oftells us, “Some men can climax with extremely little physical stimulation, if they’re very turned on. But often there’s some physical friction involved. Usually it’s his erect penis pressing against something — like the bed sheet, or some article of clothing. It’s the same with women who claim to be able to climax without direct physical stimulation. Usually there’s pressure on the clitoris from somewhere — like tight clothing, or one’s own crossed legs.”

