Heidi Klum, 44, Is Hotter Than Ever In Lacy Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Heidi Klum just launched her sixth collection from her lingerie line and it’s what dreams are made of! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge, 44, modeled the lacy intimates and the photos may just be her sexiest yet!

At 44-years-old, Heidi Klum has never looked better! The model just released images from her sixth collection from her popular lingerie line on August 17, and she created a sultry fantasy for us all to enjoy. Heidi modeled her new intimates, where she posed effortlessly while surrounded by a bed of pink and red roses. The America’s Got Talent judge showed off her solid abs, toned legs and cleavage in numerous lacy pieces; a black two piece with sexy thigh-high stockings; a peach-colored bra and panty set, a red lace two-piece set, and two other similar sets which come in blue and white. Heidi simply sizzled in the steamy snap, which you can see below.

The new Heidi Klum Intimates collection is not only sexy, but, it’s affordable. All of the stunning pieces range in price as low as $25-$170! Although Heidi blessed us all with the head-turning images from her FW/17 collection, lingerie lovers are still waiting on an exact date that they can purchase the pieces. On the official Intimates Instagram page, the brand posted on August 17, that the collection would be “coming soon.” So, you can bet fans are lining up in anticipation for when the lace pieces are available to purchase. Heidi originally launched her Intimates in 2015 after her longtime run as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl. Therefore, she knows a thing or two about lingerie.

But, can we talk about those abs? In the beautiful photo [below], Heidi — who’s a mother to four; Leni, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7 — shows off her incredible body at 44. She’s toned from head to toe in the shot, with flawless beach waves and minimal makeup. And, it’s pretty safe to say that her beau, Vito Schnabel, has got to be proud!

Heidi and Vito — who is an art curator and dealer — began dating in 2014. And, they recently became the center of an alleged cheating scandal when blurry photos surfaced online [June 23], of him allegedly kissing an unidentified woman in London. Heidi was in New York City at the time the photos went public. However, there’s apparently nothing to worry about, because Vito shot down the cheating rumors when he said the claims are a “misinterpretations of an entirely innocent situation,” in a official statement to Us Weekly, just three days after the photos went viral.

