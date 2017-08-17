Amy Schumer Randomly Showed Up In Judge Judy’s Courtroom & It’s Outstanding

Wait, what are we looking at right now? Is that really Amy Schumer in the background of ‘Judge Judy?’ YES IT IS. The comedian’s cameo appearance is totally random yet equally amazing.

Here’s something you’d never expect from Amy Schumer, 36. But then again, isn’t she the queen of popping up in random places for a good laugh? In a recent episode of Judge Judy, the Trainwreck star was spotted casually hanging out in the background as one of the many audience members. Cameras caught her rocking a ponytail wearing a formal-ish black dress with a V-neck line. Totally appropriate attire for the court room. She didn’t say anything or make any funny faces. She wasn’t there for comedic affect…but only as a supporter and longtime lover of the Judge Judy program.

“Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” the blonde beauty wrote on Instagram, well after fans had a total field day on Twitter with memes and hilarious comments. “My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!” Apparently even top Hollywood celebrities get starstruck over some people. It’s safe to say that Amy’s dreams came true that day.

The comedian talks A LOT about sister Kim in her stand-up routines and her book, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo. The number of adventures and awkward moments these two have been through together is truly amazing — we just had no idea that Kim and Amy loved courtroom shows so much. The firecracker also shared a video of herself, which was recorded back in May, goofing off with bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd on set of the show. Maybe she’ll be a recurring character.

