Marie Margolius: 5 Things To Know About Soccer Star Aaron Rodgers Is Rumored To Be Dating

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly spotted going on a date with Marie Margolius, four months after the NFL star split from Olivia Munn! With the sports world buzzing about this romance, find out more about Marie.

1. She’s also a sports star. Call it the coming together of two “football” athletes. Aaron Rodgers, 33, was seen joining Marie Margolius, 24, at the East Pole on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Aug. 13. The Green Bay Packers star has been on dates since breaking up with Olivia Munn, 37, including Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, 27, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, 32. However, this is the first time that Aaron’s reportedly dated a woman with similar sports interests – sorta. Marie is a soccer star who graduated from Harvard University in 2015. After spending four years as captain of the Harvard Crimson women’s soccer team, she reportedly went on to play “football” (aka soccer) professionally with OPE IF, a team in the fourth division in Sweden’s national soccer league.

2. Marie has a brain to go with her beauty. This young lady from Action, Massachusetts, is more than just a pretty face. While they ate their cheeseburgers and monkfish during this reported date, Marie and Aaron talked about the latest issue of Science magazine? Marie graduated from Harvard with a major in science and history, according to Earn The Necklace.

3. Aaron may not be the first sports star she’s dated. For a woman who came from Massachusetts and attended Harvard, one of the most New England-est colleges in the country, you’d think Marie would have tried to snag herself a New England Patriots hunk? Maybe love is blind, after all? As it is, Marie might have been involved with NHL star Steve Michalek. The 24-year-old Hartford, Connecticut native played at Harvard until 2015 before joining the Iowa Wild, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

4. She has a big family. While Aaron’s relationship with the rest of the Rodgers clan is notoriously frosty, Marie is still on good terms with her kin. The daughter of David and Celeste Margolius, Marie is the youngest of four children. She has three older siblings, Gary, David and Amy.

5. Marie’s well travelled. The young woman seemed to end her time in Sweden in 2015, sharing a post of her eating a huge salad and French fries. “Sweden was cool but being back in the US with this beauty is [a-okay.],” she wrote. In addition to this stint in Europe, Marie shared a picture of her hiking through Haiti in 2013. Her Facebook account also shows her loving surfing, sports and her friends.

