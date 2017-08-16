Kim Kardashian Admits She Couldn’t ‘Physically’ Stay Married To Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ — the 72-day marriage saga. But, Kim almost didn’t go through with it! Now, she’s admitting that Kris Jenner gave her an escape route on the night before her wedding. But, she did said ‘I do’ anyway.

It was the most infamous Kardashian marriage gone wrong. And although Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kris Humphries, 32, went through with their marriage, Kim actually had option to run before the alter at her fingertips. In a new interview, Kim admits alludes that the knew long before her wedding day, August 20, 2011, that she didn’t want to marry the now, Atlanta Hawks center. And, she wasn’t the only one who knew. “My friends told me I just had cold feet,” Kim recalls in a family sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter. “But even the producers said, ‘You don’t seem happy. You don’t have to go through with this.'”

While Kim knew something was off, she tried to search for any other reason as to why she was feeling so uneasy leading up to her and Humphries’ wedding day. “There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought ‘maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety.'” But, that wasn’t it. Finally, on the night before her wedding, Kris Jenner, 61 knew it was time to step in before it was too late. “The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn’t it for you,'” Kim confessed. In true momager form, Kris told Kim that she would take care of everything if she wanted to shut it all down. “‘Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?”, Kris asked Kim. But, what would the public think? — “I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone’s going to think I just did it for the show,” Kim said. “Then afterwards, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,” but I physically couldn’t do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.” But, Kim didn’t let that happen.

Although she went through with her marriage to Humphries, Kim decided enough was enough after 72 days. After tying the knot on August 20, 2011, in a televised event, Kim filed for divorce on October, 31, 2011. Although the couple had a prenup, their divorce wasn’t a quick and easy one.

On November 1, 2011, Kim admitted that although she did “marry for love,” she got caught up in the craziness. Part of her statement read: “I felt like I was on a fast roller coaster and couldn’t get off when now I know I probably should have.” After a long back-and-forth in the courts, Kim and Kris’ divorce was finally settled on April 13, 2013.

And, as you know, Kim married Kanye West, 40, on May 24, 2014, and they have two children together — North, 4, and Saint West, 1, — with a potential third on the way. The couple has not confirmed anything as of yet.

