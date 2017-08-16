‘Game Of Thrones’: Littlefinger Is Trying To Tear Arya & Sansa Apart — Why This Will Be His Downfall

Littlefinger’s latest manipulation is going to be his last, in my opinion. The shady ‘Game of Thrones’ character is going to go one step too far trying to pit Sansa and Arya against each other.

Littlefinger, you are a sneaky little man. When he realized that Arya was spying on him, he made sure she found a note that could ruin her relationship with Sansa. Back in season one, Sansa wrote a letter to Robb after their father was arrested, urging him to pledge his allegiance to Joffrey. Sansa was coerced into writing this by Cersei. Littlefinger was there while Sansa was being manipulated. He knew the note existed and knew he could use it to his advantage. Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss confirmed in a post-episode featurette that Littlefinger is “looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further, because the tighter that bond is, the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it.”

Littlefinger has undermined a lot of people on Game of Thrones for 7 seasons and somehow eluded danger, but his good luck is going to run out. Trying to get the Stark girls to turn on each other may seem like something he can pull off, but he’s wrong. The truth is, Littlefinger has never had the opportunity to mess with Arya. He has no idea what she’s capable of. She may seem like a loose cannon, but she’s smart and calculated. She’s also been trained by the Faceless Men, the best deceivers in Westeros.

While it may seem like Arya and Sansa will turn on each other, especially after Arya called out Sansa for not defending Jon and being a little self-centered, these Stark girls didn’t come this far to betray one another. They’re too smart to fall for this cheap ploy. Sansa has been around Littlefinger for far too long not to pick up on his moves. I think both Arya and Sansa will figure out what Littlefinger is planning. Littlefinger doesn’t just want Arya and Sansa to turn on each other, he wants Arya and Jon Snow dead, too. Littlefinger has always had his eye on the Iron Throne with Sansa by his side, and Arya and Jon Snow are two people standing in his way. As we all know, the thirst for power can be destructive.

Once his plan fails (and it will), Littlefinger is going to have a target on his back. I believe he’ll be six feet under by the time season 7 ends. Arya could definitely be the one to carry out his sentence . After all, she’s very good at killing people.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Littlefinger will die this season? Let me know!