Cardi B Celebrates Buying New $250K Bentley Bentayga With Sexy Booty Popping Dance

Cardi B loves the finer things in life. Expensive lingerie, handsome rappers, and luxurious cars. Who can blame her? The 24-year old Love & Hip Hop New York reality star dropped a whole sh*t ton on a brand new car on Aug. 16 — a Bentley Bentayga to be exact. The lavish ride fits her personality to a tee — bright, flashy, and occasionally a little too in your face. Did we mention it’s an orange car? Now that’s a color you don’t see on the road everyday. “Ehhhh motherf*ckers look at my new car,” gushed Cardi on Instagram, shaking her booty on the front hood and waving her long hair extensions in the wind. “I got a new car! I got a new car!” We get it Cardi. You make more money than we do.

With a brand new Bentley, the brunette beauty is now racing with the big girls like Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna. Sports cars aren’t just for guys anymore, these gals are killing it in the automobile arena. The “Anaconda” raptress owns a Barbie pink Lamborghini Aventador with a custom paint job and seriously sick rims, but don’t expect her to call up Cardi for a joy ride anytime soon. These women are still feuding like crazy and tensions are only rising now that Meek Mill is involved.

Cardi and the hip-hop star are hanging out a lot these days, leaving fans to wonder if she’s using Meek to get revenge on Nicki. The rumored couple have taken many pictures together over recent weeks looking friendly than ever. Meek even captioned one of his posts with lyrics to Cardi’s song “Bodak Yellow.” We’re not sure if these two are walking down a romantic path just yet, but Nicki won’t like it either way.

