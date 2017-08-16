‘Big Brother’: Jessica Slams Matt & Raven’s ‘Showmance’ — ‘They’re Just Using Each Other’

Shots fired from outside the ‘Big Brother’ house! Jessica Graf, who was sent packing last Thursday, claims in a new interview that while her romance was real, ‘Maven’ is not.

“Matt [Clines] and Raven [Walton] are 100 percent a showmance. They’re not going to be anything outside of the house. They’re just using each other,” Jessica Graf told Us magazine in a new interview about the Big Brother pair who come off pretty close in the house. Matt, 33, and Raven, 23, are constantly together, sleep in the same bed, and show a lot of PDA on the live feeds.

However, Jessica, 26, seems pretty sure that other than her relationship with Cody Nickson, 32, everyone else is all game. “Mark [Jansen] and Elena [Davies], I’m pretty sure is already over,” Jessica added, before admitting that she wishes they would actually be a couple. “I think they’re great together but we’ll see.”

Jessica and Cody grew closer during the season — he was sent home, but later won a place back in the game, something Jessica considers one of her favorite memories, and then last week, she was sent home. But that’s definitely not the end for #Jody. “The house is a pressure cooker and some of the fights we had were genuinely unnecessary so our relationship was definitely tested and unfortunately arguments in the house are public,” Jess said in the interview. “I don’t want people to think anything more of those fight — they were so petty and we really care about each other.”

We did see some pretty serious conversations happening between the pair about the future — when he went home the first time, he asked her to be his girlfriend and when she went home, they exchanged “I love yous.” However, don’t expect a ring just yet. “Regarding marriage, let’s take it one step at a time. [I] definitely see a relationship forming outside of the house,” she said, adding that although he has “a really cold exterior,” she worked to break through that and eventually, he “warmed up” to her.

