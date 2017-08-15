Scottie & Larsa Pippen Reunite At A Wedding: Are They Back Together After Separation?

A friend’s wedding was enough to bring Larsa Pippen and estranged husband Scottie Pippen back together — at least for one night. Are the couple mending their fractured relationship? They sure look awfully cozy in this pic!

There’s nothing like a wedding to bring people together! Larsa Pippen, 42, and estranged husband Scottie Pippen, 51, took a cute photo together at a friend’s wedding on August 12 and immediately sparked romance rumors. They look so happy sitting together at the same table! Has the couple reunited after their separation? Or are they just being friendly for the sake of the friend’s big day? We hope it’s a little of Column A, a little of Column B!

The Real Housewives star and her NBA legend ex attended the wedding with their two teenage sons, Preston Pippen and Scottie Pippen Jr. It’s unclear if Scottie and Larsa came to the wedding together, or if they met up there. None of Larsa’s photos include Scottie, but she did post one adorable shot of her with the boys. She looked incredible at the wedding by the way. Larsa took a cue from her friends Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and wore a skintight, baby pink dress that hugged her curves! It was roaring ’20s inspired, featuring jewels and a fringed skirt. She may have been a bridesmaid, actually. She posed for a photo with a group of beautiful women all wearing gorgeous gowns!

It’s hard to keep track of Scottie and Larsa’s relationship status. The couple, who were married for 19 years, announced they were divorcing in October 16. But since then, their relationship has boomeranged so many times! One day, they’re moving forward with their divorce, another, they’re back together and more in love than ever! The last time we checked in with the couple, they were firmly on their way to splitsville, but vowed to keep things friendly for their kids. They even went on a family vacation together to Florida in April! Seeing them at this wedding together makes us wonder if they’re on the mend (again).

