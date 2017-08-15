Jessica Simpson, Kendall Jenner & 24 More Of The Sexiest Cowgirls – See Pics

Yee-haw! From time to time, everyone from Jessica Simpson to Kendall Jenner has incorporated some country into their high-fashion looks! See which other celebrities stunned in cowgirl attire!

Let’s face it, everyone should mix up their style once in a while! And if that means incorporating a cowboy hat and some leather, we are 100% on board! Who doesn’t love rugged flannel and some cowboy boots? Nobody! And sometimes, when celebs like the always-gorgeous Jessica Simpson, 37, pull on their cowgirl getups, they look so hot, we want to go square dancing! So saddle up because we’re perusing pics of the hottest cowgirls Hollywood has to offer!

Nothing says you’re ready for a break from designer brands like loads of tassels and a cowboy hat! But Bella Thorne, 19, manages to not just pull it off, she looks as sexy as ever! Of course, her see-though embroidered top might also have something to do with that! And if you hadn’t heard, the cowgirl look is a favorite traveling style for the Hollywood elite! Just ask Cameron Diaz! The 44-year-old stunner knows how to add some country to her look when she’s jet-setting around the world! But sometimes, as with Kendall Jenner, 21, all a running-errands ensemble needs is a beat-up cowboy hat to look absolutely sensational! But, honestly Kendall can get away with anything and look ravishing!

Of course, what often prompts stars to adopt a cowgirl look is a certain film or TV role! Take for instance, Jessica Alba‘s, 36, insanely hot stripper outfit in Sin City! Her cowgirl look was WHITE HOT! How about Penelope Cruz, 43, and Salma Hayek‘s, 50, gorgeous, rugged looks in the 2006 shoot ’em up Bandidas! It’s time to revisit that one! And keep the sexy country looks coming, ladies! Check out all cutest celeb cowgirls right here!

HollywoodLifers, which cowgirl is YOUR favorite? Let us know below!