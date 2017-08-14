‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Brooke Valentine & Booby’s Romance Heats Up After She Disses Marcus

Out with the old, in with the new! Sparks are flying between Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson and Brooke Valentine on the Aug. 14 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ She looks smitten with Keyshia Cole’s ex, after dissing Marcus Black for playing her like a fool!

Oh you fancy, huh? Masika Kalysha’s cosmetics launch party is days away, so you know what that means — mani/pedi time! While catching up with her friend Misster Ray at Laque Nail Bar, she spills all the tea about her big plans on the Aug. 14 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood titled “Got Swag?” Even though she’s hyped about her big event, she reveals that her frenemy Zell Swag is on her blacklist after playing nice with her nemesis Alexis Skyy. “It was not one of my glory moments with Zell the other day, but I really have no time for that drama now,” Masika reveals, but she’s ready for the future. “I’m launching my Khari Barbie beauty line in a week and I’m multi-tasking honey.” Ray admits that he’s not a fan of Zell and calls him a current day version of Coolio, but convinces Alexis to invite him!

Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley can’t stop replaying how their altercation went with Teairra Mari and her boyfriend Cisco the other night, so they decide to invite him over to clear the air. The ladies explain how her “problem with Alcohol” is getting out of control and they want to have a sit-down with her to make sure she considers rehab. Moniece admits that things went left, but explains how the bigger issue was that Teairra was “wacked.” She claimed that when they spoke, Teairra didn’t even remember what happened that night. “All this news about her having a drinking problem is a lot to take in,” Cisco says, revealing that she didn’t act crazy when they were in New York. He looks unsure over whether he’s going to help them or not.

Brooke Valentine is OVER dealing with Marcus Black‘s BS and decides to vent her frustrations to someone who knows the whole story. “I called the one and only man I know I can trust,” she says, before pulling up and meeting Daniel “Booby” Gibson. The songstress confesses all her relationship woes, saying how she spoke to Marcus’ paralegal “boo” and felt like she got played, especially since he claimed to misfile his divorce papers. Say what?! Booby is blown away and says she’s “special,” before showing her a song that he’d like to collaborate on with her. “This is how a man is supposed to talk to a woman, he’s giving me butterflies I haven’t felt in a long time,” She says, after they sing together. “It makes me wonder what this could possibly be.”

What the man who slides into your girl's DMs says… #LHHH @BooBysWorld1 pic.twitter.com/aAhVEKrYk7 — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) August 15, 2017

Is a bundle of joy on the way for Alexis Skyy? Not this time. The model reveals to her new flame Solo Lucci that her pregnancy test was negative, which seems to come as a relief for both of them. They’ve been hot and heavy for a few months, so she took this whole experience as a sign to “slow down” and re-start their relationship. “I don’t want to be known as the girl whose claim to fame is getting pregnant by a famous rapper,” Alexis admits. We don’t blame her! Many fans know about her previous love triangle with Fetty Wap and Masika, but she’s finally ready to move on. However, Solo’s baby mama, who is still in the picture, is going to make sure that doesn’t happen. She pops up on Alexis during her lingerie-clad photo shoot with Nikki Mudarris and security has to escort her off after things go from zero to 100!

Later, Brooke dresses to impress while coming face to face with Marcus, making sure she leaves a lasting impression when leaving him once and for all. She calls him out for lying to her, even though he tries everything to ease her mind. “You were waiting for me to get the divorce done,” he says. “Baby I went and did that. We had a situation with the other day with Jade, but the most important thing to me is I love you and value you. I want to move forward with you.” He is NOT, I repeat not, out of the woods yet. She walks off, letting him know that she’s collaborating with Booby, which makes him insanely jealous. Brooke tells him that she’s wearing no panties, but says he’ll get no action from her anymore. He later tells the boys that he can’t lose her.

Meanwhile, A1 and Booby’s ex, Keyshia Cole, are planning on doing a collaboration of their own. We can’t help but wonder…will A1 eventually tell Keyshia about Brooke and Booby? Keyshia and Booby are still living together, but they haven’t been together for years. “Brooke is one of the few people who has always choose to support my music,” Booby says, noting how he used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers over the course of seven seasons. “If I really wanted to pursue Brooke, I would have her. On top of that the divorce with [Keyshia] is underway, so I’m allowed to do me.” The two do make beautiful music together, but there’s definitely going to be some drama ahead.

The end of the episode was bittersweet! Cisco decides not to listen to Teairra’s “dramatic” friends and treats her to a spa day, where she can get a vitamin drip and begin her journey to health and detox her system. He wants Moniece and Nia to “fall back,” since he’s got this. “I don’t feel like her problem is as big as they make it out to be. She doesn’t need to be locked up in no clinic.” As expected, the best is saved for last. Masika’s cosmetic launch party is a complete sh*tshow, when Zell and Misster Ray meet up. They get vicious with each other and Ray throws the first drink — doing exactly what Masika told him NOT to do at her event. Looks like she may have a new frenemy!

Tune in Monday at 8/7c on VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of L&HH: Hollywood?