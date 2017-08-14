Aaron Carter Hardcore Crushing On Tom Hardy After Chloe Moretz Ignores Date Request

Aaron Carter is on the hunt for a romantic date — with a man or woman! After opening up about his fluid sexuality, the singer publicly expressed a genuine interest in Chloe Moretz and Tom Hardy.

If at first you don’t succeed, lift yourself up at try again. Things with Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, didn’t exactly work out the way Aaron Carter, 29, wanted them to, but he isn’t defeated in the slightest. In fact, the “I Want Candy” singer is trying out a new method, something he probably hasn’t done publicly for a long time. Instead of lusting after women, Aaron has set his sights on men. A very handsome man in particular. By the name of Tom Hardy, 39. “If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would be Tom Hardy,” he confessed to TMZ on Aug. 13. “But he’s not available, right?” Sorry Aaron, the Dunkirk actor is happily married to Charlotte Riley.

With the possibility of wining and dining Tom out the window, the former teen heartthrob is already thinking of a Plan B. How does Adam Lambert feel about being runner-up? “I guess I would have to say, is Adam Lambert taken?,” Aaron asked the publication. “Well, he’s beautiful and he had something really nice to say about me and I’ve always loved his music.” Awww! The “Ghost Town” crooner was in a relationship with Finnish entertainment reporter and reality TV personality Sauli Koskinen for roughly three years, from 2010 t0 2013. We don’t think Adam has dated anyone seriously since. So there’s hope!

We love that Aaron is so honest and open about his sexuality now! It seemed like the blonde hunk was hiding in the shadows, prior to his Twitter confession that heavily hinted as his bi-sexuality. “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he wrote on Aug. 6. “It wasn’t until 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, that I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

