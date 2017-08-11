Kylie Jenner Admits Kim Kardashian Is Her Favorite Sister Right Now — Ouch, Kendall

Step aside, Kendall Jenner! Kylie Jenner has a new favorite sister — Kim Kardashian! Kylie dished on why Kim’s her fave in a new interview. The reason why they’re BFFs is pretty sweet — watch it here!

When you think about who Kylie Jenner‘s ride-or-die would be, your mind immediately goes to Kendall Jenner, 21. But Kylie, 20, revealed that Kendall isn’t exactly her favorite sister — at least right now. There’s no bad blood between the close sisters, it’s just that at the moment she’s vibing with big sis Kim Kardashian, 36! Kylie and Kim don’t just look alike; they feel alike, too.

“I’m gonna say Kim [is my favorite sister]. I feel like I go to different sisters for different problems, and right now me and Kim have just been relating a lot and talking,” Kylie told Buzzfeed in an interview alongside best friend Jordyn Woods. “Honestly, it changes every day so tomorrow it’ll probably be somebody new, but Kim right now is my fave.” That’s sweet! Anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that Kim and Kylie are super close. If there’s any of her big sisters she takes after the most, it’s totally Kim! They have the same fashion and beauty routines, they’re both in relationships with rappers, and they even both have cosmetics lines. Twins!

The rest of Kylie’s interview (did you see those puppies) was positively revelatory. Can we talk about how her ultimate celebrity crush is Bill Nye the Science Guy? We get it, actually, but that choice came totally out of left field. “I love Bill Nye the Science Guy! For real, he is sexy, lemme tell you,” Kylie said, dead serious. “If I had to say someone else, probably… No. It’s only Bill Nye. We tried to take a picture with him once…And he said no. I totally understand when you just wanna say no, but, like, we were really upset.” Jordyn added, “He’s very daddy. I’m very into it.” Oh my god.

