Jonah Hill Shuts Down Interviewer Who Asks If He ‘Still Feels Like The Fat Guy’ — Watch Video

Oh snap! Jonah Hill was just asked if he still considers himself ‘the fat guy’ in Hollywood and his response his one for the books! Check it out!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Jonah Hill, 33, has gotten hunky lately! The Wolf of Wall Street star is dropping the pounds and looks like a new man! However, although he’s turned over a new leaf his weigh is apparently still a very sensitive topic for him. The actor dropping by The J-Spot, a comedy club in LA, where an interviewer tried to get Jonah to talk about his weight loss…in the most awkward way possible! And Jonah’s answer was pure gold! Take a look at the leading man’s new buff look right here!

“Are you still considered ‘the fat guy,'” the interviewer asks in the video. Jonah immediately cringes at the question but, for some reason, the questioner keeps going! “When you go to a party or anything. Because I run into that a whole lot. I’m ‘the fat one.’ Are you ‘the fat guy’ in Hollywood still or does everybody, like, look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh wow, this is great and now you’re healthy.'” Jonah’s response? “Do you have any other questions that are smart?” Boom!

This isn’t the first time Jonah has beautifully shut down a rude individual! Back in a 2016 he visited a French talk show to promote his film War Dogs where a local reporter admitted to Jonah that she had sexual fantasies about him…sort of. Here’s what she said: “My sexual fantasy would be that we would meet up in a hotel room at night. We would chat, you’d make me laugh, you’d make me laugh A LOT, and then all of a sudden you’d bring your friends Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt… and then you would leave.” WHAT! And here’s Jonah’s answer: “I’m glad I came on here to be mocked by a local weather girl.” Mic drop!

why the fuck would u even think it's okay to say this i'm so mad pic.twitter.com/je0Wh12Ylv — jonah hill stan (@gyllenhaaaal) August 11, 2017

