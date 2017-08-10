Pregnant Cyn Santana Receives Well Wishes From Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Jose

Joe Budden’s ex Tahiry Jose just responded to the news that he and Cyn Santana are pregnant with their first child! Take a peek at what she had to say!

Just one day after former Love & Hip-Hop star Cyn Santana, 24, and her beau Joe Budden, 36, announced that they are expecting their first child, his ex actress Tahiry Jose decided to share her thoughts on the news! She shared a video in which she’s sitting in LA traffic on her way to the Kendrick Lamar, 30, concert. But when she posted it, all anyone want to talk about was the pregnancy! Initially, she didn’t seem interested in addressing the breaking story but after some cajoling from her followers, she finally gave in and told everyone how she felt!

“Ya’ll just found out. I’ve been knew it boo,” she responded to a fan in the comments of her video. “I’m sooo happy for them.” But, even after responding, comments continued to flow into Tahiry’s feed asking if she’s upset over the pregnancy. Her response? Classy as always! “I’m genuinely happy for them. We have NO beef. I forgot ya’ll like messy sh*t. And don’t know us. Or my heart. FOH. Pls stop tryin to make it into what’s not.” Shutting down the drama! Love it! Take a look at some of Cyn’s cutest looks right here!

In case you missed it, Joe and Cyn didn’t just announce their pregnancy. They rolled out it like a media event, which included countless photos of Cyn tastefully showing off her bump and, of course, an announcement video! It’s got black-and-white sequences and even a score! But, when it comes to pregnancy announcement videos in 2017, we have to give it to Mama June‘s 17-year-old daughter Pumpkin‘s hilarious video!

HollywoodLifers, are you liking Tahiry’s response to the pregnancy news! Let us know!