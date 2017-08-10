Kim Kardashian Planning Another ‘Break The Internet’ Photo Shoot: Feels ‘Sexier Than Ever’

Step aside! Kim Kardashian is coming for the throne by planning another ‘break the internet’ photo shoot, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. She feels ‘sexier than ever’ and wants to show off her body for a new reason!

Whether you’re a fan of Kim Kardashian, 36, or not, she definitely knows how to make a fashion statement. The reality star caused a stir when she posed completely naked in Paper Magazine’s Winter 2014 issue and she’s got plans to push the limits yet again. “Kim looks and feels sexier than ever. She is planning another fabulous photo shoot like the one she did with Paper Magazine where she infamously broke the internet,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been working her butt off ever since giving birth to Saint and she is ready to flaunt her hot body again. Her birthday is coming up in a few months. She will be turning 37, and she is hoping to have something done by then.” See the hottest pics of Kim, here.

“Her goal is not just to flaunt what she has been working so hard to achieve but to inspire mothers everywhere to be the best versions of themselves,” our insider added. The KUWTK bombshell wasn’t afraid to bare it all for legendary French photographer Jean-Paul Goude, 76, who made sure to capture several smoldering pics of her oiled-up from head to toe! Kim has been putting in major work at the gym as of late, even eating right while keeping up with her busy schedule. She last dropped jaws in her curve-hugging gown at Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday party, held in LA on Aug. 9.

Kim also showed off her enviable abs while grabbing some food at a LA diner while her hubby Kanye West, 40. She looked hot to trot while rocking an all-black ensemble, featuring a sexy bandeau and high-waist bottoms. The reality star and beauty mogul is the proud mother of North, 4, and Saint, who recently turned 1, and she wasted no time getting back into tip-top shape! We can only imagine what she has in mind for her next sizzling photo shoot.

