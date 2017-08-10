Danielle Bregoli’s Favorite Snacks Revealed — Cash Her At Starbucks, How Bout Dat?

Danielle Bregoli chatted with us about what she loves to eat, and all Millennials can totally relate! You can always cash her in the candy aisle or at Starbucks!



She’s a total star now, but Danielle Bregoli, 14, eats just like all us normal people. Like any teenager, Danielle’s favorite snacks consist of junk food, junk food, and more delicious junk food! Don’t lie; you can’t resist a few treats here and there, either. Danielle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she reaches for when she needs something to snack on.

“My favorite snacks are Jolly Ranchers [but] only red and blue!!” Danielle told us. She also loves cold pizza. “For some reason, I like it better cold than hot. So I always order pizzas, put them in the fridge, and eat the next day.” That’s pretty innovative.

If she’s out and about, she digs breakfast sandwiches from Starbucks, which she “LOVES.” If she’s looking for a sweet treat, it’s fro-yo all the way. Same, girl. Danielle’s been telling us about how to live our best lives for awhile now. She told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ready for a break from all this sudden fame, and dying to go on vacation. She’d totally love to chill in Bora Bora at some point in “one of those little houses surrounded by water for a weekend,” or get adventurous on a trip to South Africa. “I’m tryin’ to go on a safari, b*tch.” Ditto!

Her world tour wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Japan, where she’d like to test out the mochi. Once she’s back in the good old US of A, she’s yearning to go to New York City. It’s only a few hours away from her home in Los Angeles, so that’s easy enough. You know she’s going to pack a ton of Jolly Ranchers for those flights.

