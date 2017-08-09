‘The Bachelorette’ runner up Peter Kraus sat down for a new interview on Aug. 9 and revealed why he reached out to Rachel Lindsay the day after that intense and devastating break up that we all watched go down on the finale.

Peter Kraus really needed some closure! The day after that emotional break up on the finale, Rachel Lindsay was saying “I do” to Bryan Abasolo — and Peter was trying to get in touch with her. Rachel revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had shut down his attempt to reach out, saying she was completely focused on Bryan at that point and that Peter “had his chance.” But it sounds like he wasn’t actually trying to contact her to reunite — just to wrap things up.

“It was the first time in a break up where after the break up, there was no conversation. It was cold turkey right then and there,” he told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on August 9. “I asked if I could reach back out to her the next day, just to say my peace, [say] ‘I’m sorry, I wish there was something more that I could have done.’ I wasn’t given that opportunity, sot there was still things that I felt that I had to get off my chest and couldn’t.”

Luckily, he did get the chance to speak with her on the live finale of The Bachelorette, and admitted he felt like he definitely got the closure he needed. “Rachel and I had a conversation on stage. She’s in obviously in a very happy place, I’m getting to a happy place, and we left on good terms. I think it was okay,” he said before adding that Bryan seemed like “a good fit” for her.

Talk about being a good sport! Obviously the world was rooting for Peter, but it’s nice to see that at the end of the day, he’s ready to move forward! HollywoodLifers, were you rooting for him?