Normani Kordei Caught Flirting With ‘HTGAWM’ Hunk Kendrick Sampson: He Was ‘Smitten’

What happens when a Fifth Harmony singer and a ‘HTGAWM’ star connect in the same room? — Pure magic! Normani Kordei and Kendrick Sampson cozied up at a party in LA on August 8 and sparks flew! Get the details!

An A-list singer and a stunning actor? — We’re totally here for that combo! Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei, 21, and How To Get Away With Murder‘s, Kendrick Sampson, 29, could very well be Hollywood’s next dream couple! The two were caught flirting and exchanging numbers last night, at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood party, a source inside the bash EXCLUSIVELY told us! “Normani was flirting with Kendrick at the party and though they left separately, they exchanged phone numbers,” the insider shared, adding, “He was extremely smitten with her!” Omg!

“They were with each other the entire time at the party and seemed to only have eyes for each other. They hit it off for sure,” a second onlooker at the LA outing revealed! While a romance between Normani and Kendrick has not officially been confirmed, they’d make the hottest couple; don’t you think? And, it just so happens that both Normani and Kendrick are single!

Normani, who’s pretty busy touring the world with her girl group, Fifth Harmony, has remained hush hush about her dating life. However, her silence hasn’t stopped the dating rumors from swirling. Back when she and Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, were partnered up on Dancing With The Stars [season 24, March 2017], of course, the romance rumors flew. However, nothing came of the speculation. Then, in the same season, she was also said to have been smitten with her DWTS co-star, Bonner Bolton, 30. And, the rumors weren’t all bs! Bonner actually asked the singer to go on a date with him during a post-elimination interview, to which Normani replied, “Yes!” But, we didn’t hear much after that sweet exchange. So, come on over, Kendrick!

And, speaking of the actor, from our investigations, he seems to be single too! Like Normani, Kendrick too remains private about his love life. He hasn’t been rumored to be dating anyone as of recently. And, lucky for Normani, he’s revealed what he wants in a woman! “I love a woman who is passionate about something bigger than herself, whatever that is,” he told Glamour magazine during an interview in 2015. “Humor is a must because I laugh at everything. I’d love a woman who pursues peace, loves kids, isn’t afraid of conflict, and effectively communicates. Someone who loves God and loves great food. That’s my life. Oh, and has to be able to cook at least as well as me!” Awe! At the time, Kendrick also admitted that he predicted he would be single “for a while.” Well, it’s been two years, Kendrick, and we think it’s time for a change!

