Yung Mazi ‘Shot Multiple Times’ In Front Of Pizza Restaurant — See Full Police Report

So sad. Rapper Yung Mazi’s life was taken in a hail of gunfire in a drive by shooting on Aug. 6. We’ve got the Atlanta PD’s report detailing how the grizzly murder went down

After surviving numerous shootings in his short life, Yung Mazi, 31, was fatally cut down by gunfire after leaving an Atlanta pizza joint on Aug. 6. HollywoodLife.com has obtained the incident report from the Atlanta P.D. that details how it all went down. He was leaving Urban Pie Pizza just before 9pm when someone opened fire on the rapper, as he sustained “multiple gunshot wounds” about his body, primarily in the chest. He was already dead when officers arrived, laying lifeless in a pool of blood next to his parked white Mercedes. It notes that there are no suspects and no one is under arrest in the case.

Mazi — real name Jibril Abdur-Rahman — had been the victim of several other shootings, seeming to be a total target for someone. He was eating in an Atlanta Waffle House on Dec. 27 when a man walked in, shot him in the chest and took off. The “Head Lights” rapper managed to survive that, as well as a 2015 drive by that left him in a wheelchair for months after being shot in the legs. Click here to see the Atlanta Police report on Yung Mazi’s murder.

He even named his latest mixtape Physical Therapy after having to undergo so much PT to regain the ability to walk. Shortly after the 2015 shooting he released a social media video to whoever was behind it, telling them “Public Service Announcement…from my legs. My legs done had enough. So, tell your shooters start aiming for some s*** that’s gonna kill somebody.” Unfortunately the culprit in his latest shooting did just that and took out Mazi right on the spot.

Mazi was as famous for getting shot as he was for making music, as in a 2016 interview with DJ Smallz, he was asked why it was that he was getting pumped full of lead on regular basis. He attributed it to the fact that he was lighter skinned than most rappers and admitted that he might be a target for flossing his bling all the time. “I might walk around with a quarter million dollars’ worth of jewelry on,” he bragged.

HollywoodLifers, do you think police will ever find Yung Mazi’s killer?