Swing Latino: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible ‘World Of Dance’ Finalists

It’s almost time for the ‘World of Dance’ finale! Don’t worry; there’s still time to learn more about the finalists. Get to know Swing Latino!

1. They’re a dance school from Colombia

Swing Latino is a salsa dance school and academy located in Cali, Colombia. The school was founded in the late ’90s by current director and choreographer, and team member Luis Eduardo Hernandez (aka El Mulato). Swing Latino was designed to be a way to get impoverished kids in Colombia off the streets, and doing something creative. They grew into a world-class salsa dance collective and one of the most famous attractions in Cali.

2. They’re finalists on World of Dance

It’s no wonder, then, that Swing Latino made it to the finale of World of Dance, NBC’s massive dance competition series. World of Dance brought Earth’s best dancers and teams together for the chance to compete for glory. They beat out 10 other dance teams and 28 acts total to make it to the top three. Now, they have to beat 14-year-old solo dancer Eva Igo, and duo Les Twins for first place.

3. There are currently 21 members

While a whopping 16 dancers make up Swing Latino’s World of Dance team, a whopping 21 dancers comprise the academy in total: Nilson Riascos, Deisy Zapata, Kevin Mosquera, Steven Montaño, Ingrid Tabaez, Lina Montoya, Jhon Colorado, Cristian Montenegro, Jhon Caicedo, Paula Guevara, Jeimmy Iarguelia, Yohana Calambas, Jonier Torres, Luz Posso, Jenny Rodríguez, Carlos Marquez, Andres Diez, Saray Duque, Johan Moreno, Eliana Saavedra, and Emanuelle Campaz.

4. They’ve won other international dance competitions

Swing Latino has won multiple dance titles in Colombia, and even more worldwide. They took home first place at the 2004 World Congress “Salsa Open” in Philadelphia, the 2005 World Salsa Dancing Federation’s Championship in Miami, and the 2006 and 2007 Las Vegas Salsa Championship.

5. They’ve appeared on other dance TV shows

Swing Latino wowed the crowd in 2009 on the Polish dance show You Can Dance: Po prostu tańcz!, as well as on Dzień Dobry TVN. They were also on ¡Q’Viva! The Chosen with guest performer Marc Anthony. Isn’t that funny? Marc’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, is a judge on World of Dance!

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for Swing Latino to win World of Dance? Let us know!