We might not be in the kitchen but things are getting hot in ‘Siesta Key!’ In this exclusive sneak peek, Chloe is recovering from her broken nose — but her ex-BFF is off with her crush.

Last week’s Siesta Key premiere ended with Chloe having a mysterious broken nose — and it turns out, it was from a fight with Amanda. You may remember Amanda was one of her BFFs, but was seen flirting with Brandon, the guy that Chloe told her she was into. Well in this exclusive sneak peek, it looks like Amanda’s moved on from that drama; while Chloe is being wheeled out of the hospital, Chloe’s at a bikini competition, with Brandon in the crowd cheering her on.

“Don’t be nervous, you’re the most gorgeous girl here,” he tells her before she takes the stage. “I’m gonna vote for you — if you don’t win, it’s rigged.” With that, she does take the stage, takes off her t-shirt, and struts her stuff in a bikini and heels. When she’s asked, “What’s your favorite thing to do in your free time?,” Brandon yells, “Me!”

Well well, we kind of see what Chloe meant. Anyway, Amanda and Brandon get together after the competition, where they briefly talk about what went down after Alex‘s party — Amanda said “it got bad,” and said that while Chloe swung first, she felt really bad. However, that conversation was brushed over pretty quickly so that they could get back to flirting.

When Amanda mentions that Chloe gets mad when they talk, he admits, “I’d rather talk to you than Chloe, any day of the week… we’ll have to keep it on the low then.” And it looks like the feeling is mutual, as she replies, “I like secrets, keeps things interesting.” I have a feeling this drama is just getting started.

